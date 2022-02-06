Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $420.08

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.08.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
CRL opened at $335.65 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
