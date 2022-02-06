Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $420.08

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CRL opened at $335.65 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

