DistX (DISTX) Price Hits $0.0004

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. DistX has a market cap of $13,795.10 and approximately $16,363.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.57 or 0.07211902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.18 or 1.00271245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

