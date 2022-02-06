Brokerages Expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Brokerages predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.91). Delcath Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delcath Systems.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,498.41% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.