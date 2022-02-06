PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

