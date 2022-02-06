PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

