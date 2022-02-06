Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $157.41 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $157,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

NYSE SHOP opened at $876.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,223.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,401.81.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

