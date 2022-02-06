Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 306,216 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 240,897 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 50,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in eBay by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 286,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.