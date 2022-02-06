662,700 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 662,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,502,000. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 1.5% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

