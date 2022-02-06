Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,197,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after buying an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NARI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,500 shares of company stock worth $11,048,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.