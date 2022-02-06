Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 75.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,683 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

