Context Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000.

CENQU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. CENAQ Energy Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.96.

