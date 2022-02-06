Context Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000.
CENQU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. CENAQ Energy Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.96.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CENAQ Energy (CENQU)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU).
Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.