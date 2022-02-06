Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 151.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $105.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

