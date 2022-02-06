Copperleaf Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $483.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.06 and a 200 day moving average of $442.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

