Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 840 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.9% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $35,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 408,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,849,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC opened at $175.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.