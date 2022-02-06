Velanne Asset Management Ltd Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,084,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,353 shares during the quarter. Grifols accounts for about 8.2% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Grifols were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Grifols stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

