Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 2.7% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.62. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.47 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

