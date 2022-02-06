Velanne Asset Management Ltd Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,688 shares during the period. Argo Group International accounts for 1.9% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth $159,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Argo Group International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

ARGO opened at $55.68 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

