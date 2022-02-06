8PAY Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $139,650.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00051446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.53 or 0.07194319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00055960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.83 or 0.99903782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006561 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

