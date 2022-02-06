Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 40,900 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

