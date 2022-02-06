Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND opened at $121.81 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASND. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.