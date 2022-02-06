Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83.
About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)
