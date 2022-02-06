Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,005,506 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28.

About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

