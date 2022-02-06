Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.99

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $14.98. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

