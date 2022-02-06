Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $484.70

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 484.70 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 429.20 ($5.77). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 429.20 ($5.77), with a volume of 5,155,757 shares changing hands.

RMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 470 ($6.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.74) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.45) to GBX 768 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.14) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.91 ($9.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

