Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $156.86

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $111.77 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.