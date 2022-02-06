Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.51 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $281.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $246,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

