Analysts Anticipate Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth $702,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

