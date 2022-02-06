TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.00. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,570 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.