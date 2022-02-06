Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 108,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 194.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,868,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98.

