Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

