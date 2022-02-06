Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.69 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

