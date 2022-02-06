CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.89 EPS.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.34%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

