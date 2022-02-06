Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,407,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $462,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

