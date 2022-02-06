Engine NO. 1 LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

