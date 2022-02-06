One Capital Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $261.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

