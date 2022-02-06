Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $226,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $230.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $182.52 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

