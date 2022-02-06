Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.73% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $203,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $143.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.