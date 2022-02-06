Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Zscaler worth $221,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.