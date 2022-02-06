Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Brilliant Earth Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $3,015,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRLT opened at $11.97 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRLT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

