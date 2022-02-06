Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $2,377,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKA opened at $7.15 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. Analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

