Caas Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158,155 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Lufax worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lufax by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE:LU opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.