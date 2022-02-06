Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,271,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,661,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIERU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth $14,641,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $14,641,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,560,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,980,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,486,000.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SIERU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.