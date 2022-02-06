Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $41.92

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
