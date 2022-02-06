Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $41.92

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.