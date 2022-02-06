Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Celcuity worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 7.0% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.86 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

