Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.