Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys Shares of 59,900 Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Unifi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $138,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 in the last three months. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFI stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $343.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

