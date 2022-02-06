Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,477,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 299,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

