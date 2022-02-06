Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of BFAM opened at $130.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

