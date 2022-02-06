Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,845 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $149.34 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.28.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.