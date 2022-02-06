Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 112,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

